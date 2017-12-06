Sudbury’s Kingfisher Leisure Centre invests £150,000 into new gym

Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury is to get a new “modern and dynamic” gym at a cost of £150,000.

The centre, which is run by South Suffolk Leisure, is to close its gym for two days to fit the new equipment ready for use in the new year.

The improved gym will have Matrix cardiovascular, strength and functional equipment and will feature a new layout for different types of training.

Business development manager Claire Turnbull said: “We are delighted to be able to offer the local community a newly-refurbished and equipped gym that will provide opportunities for everyone to take part in physical activity, as we aim to open up even more opportunities for people to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle.

“The gym is far more versatile to meet the need of a wider audience.”

She added: “It allows our health and wellbeing coaches to be creative and motivating when designing enjoyable and results-driven workout plans for our members.”

The company said the new installation of the new equipment will require the gym to close for two days later this month.

It says that, by the new year, the gym will be “transformed into a modern and dynamic facility aimed at motivating more people to get more active more often”.