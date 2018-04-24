Sudbury’s Just Talk Campaign gains support of top mental health charity

An emotional wellbeing campaign based in Sudbury has gained the backing of one of the major mental health charities in the county.

The Just Talk Campaign, which was founded in 2016 after a number of suicides in the area, is being supported by the Suffolk Users Forum (SUF) to help expand the initiative to more people who are dealing with emotional issues.

The SUF, which supports almost 4,000 people across Suffolk with mental health issues, says it plans to aid the campaign by introducing it to other groups that can provide advice on funding, grants and advertising, while also signposting people who need help towards the campaign.

Wendy Shepherd, SUF’s service user and engagement lead for west Suffolk, said: “It was great to meet those running the campaign to learn about the fantastic work they are doing and how so many people with emotional issues are being supported as a result of this work.”

Glenda Roberts, co-founder of the Just Talk Campaign, added: “We are delighted to be receiving support from SUF, whose expertise, contacts and experience will help us develop as a charity, enabling us to help many more people.

“We believe everyone has the right to be heard and to have someone they can trust.”

For more, go to www.justtalkcampaign.co.uk.