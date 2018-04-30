Sudbury’s Christopher Centre seeks to boost profile as community hub

A charity, which provides a site for community groups to hold regular events, is encouraging more people to utilise its services.

The Christopher Centre has been operating from Gainsborough Street since the 1990s, with a range of rooms available to hire or lease at a reduced rate.

A number of voluntary groups lease offices on the site, including Sudbury Community Depot, which provides support for vulnerable and homeless people.

The charity is keen to promote its services to aid more voluntary groups.

“The centre seems to be constantly overlooked,” said manager Theresa Bishop.

“We haven’t had a great deal of support from Sudbury Town Council. We’re not on any signs, despite the centre being a heritage building, and we’re not on the town map.”

The site dates back to the 18th century and is a Grade II-listed building.

Mrs Bishop pointed out that other historic sites around Sudbury were clearly signposted.

“It’s not as if we have just sprung up. There’s a sign pointing to Gainsborough’s House,” she said.

The charity wants to raise its profile as a community hub, which caters for a range of events.

“It’s a good location and close to the town,” said Mrs Bishop.

“Our rates are extremely low and we have a reception manned by dedicated volunteers.”

The centre is owned by Sudbury Commons Lands and is leased to the charity, which generates an income through sub-letting and fundraising events.

“It’s not just a question of hiring the rooms, there’s a lot going on,” said Mrs Bishop.

“If people were aware of the centre, it would encourage them to visit more often.”

The grandparents of renowned artist Thomas Gainsborough had once owned the site, which has also been used as a pub.