Sudbury’s Bridge Project devastated by sudden death of long-time supporter

A Sudbury charity has expressed its shock and sadness at the sudden death of a long-time volunteer and contributor who “epitomised all of the work” done by the organisation.

Boyd Robinson died at his home unexpectedly on Saturday, February 24, at the age of 49.

Mr Robinson was well known through his 17 years of service to The Bridge Project, a social enterprise based in Gainsborough Street, set up to help disadvantaged adults in the community.

During this time at the organisation, he was involved in virtually every aspect of the charity’s work, becoming a familiar face to recipients of its meal delivery service.

He also helped The Bridge Project’s catering, packaging and administration teams, as well as supporting visitors at the dementia café and participants in the charity’s creative arts activity sessions.

More recently, he was instrumental in the organisation’s expansion into retail when it took over the Bazaar gift shop in Gainsborough Street.

Jo Searle, chief executive of The Bridge Project, told the Free Press: “This was a huge shock for everyone. The Bridge Project won’t be the same without Boyd.

“He was what we are all about. He made the most of every opportunity and he worked his socks off.

“We benefitted hugely from him. His desire to get the most out of every situation was inspiring. It will be a quiet place without him.

“To me, he epitomised the work that happens here, in providing opportunities for everyone to be an active part in their own lives and in the community.”

Mr Robinson’s funeral service will be held at Three Counties Crematorium on March 23 at 10am, followed by a celebration of his life at Stoke-by-Nayland Village Hall at noon.

A statement issued on behalf of Boyd’s family said: “The family is heartbroken to inform the very many people who were friends, associates and colleagues of Boyd that he died unexpectedly at home.

“Boyd touched so many hearts and was a one-of-a-kind angel, a very special person loved by so many.

“Everyone who met Boyd has so many fond stories of him.

“He worked at The Bridge Project in Sudbury for more than 17 years.

“The family wish to continue his efforts by asking that all charitable donations are given to The Bridge Project in memory of him.”