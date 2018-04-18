Sudbury restaurant returns with new identity after big investment

A Sudbury restaurant will reopen for trading with a new identity and new management this month, with hopes of making the business a success after a turbulent time in recent years.

The Riverside, located in Cross Street, is set to officially open on Saturday, following a significant investment of thousands of pounds to revitalise the restaurant.

The business formerly operated under the name of The Boathouse, but closed earlier this year and its previous management was fined by Ipswich Magistrates’ Court for multiple hygiene and safety failures.

But the current management believes the refurbishment and rebranding marks a new beginning for the business, which has also recruited well-known local chef Martin Ingram, who has worked for various catering companies and restaurants in the area.

Paul Roberts, the restaurant’s new manager, said: “This is a completely new start for the establishment.

“We have completely redecorated and refurbished the entire premises, including fitting a new kitchen.

“We believe The Riverside is a massive upgrade to how the establishment has been in recent years.

“Martin is very well-known locally and we are delighted to have recruited him as head chef.

“All food will be cooked to order using only the best produce, meaning our food will always be of the highest quality.”

The Riverside will be open from 11am to 11pm, from Tuesday to Sundays.