Sudbury pupils dive into books after donation from supermarket

Youngsters from St Gregory Primary School in Sudbury are diving into a selection of new books thanks to a generous donation from Tesco.

The supermarket’s community liaison officer Mel Edwards presented pupils with £100 of books for their impressive poster designs promoting recycling, and warning against littering.

The children filled up a trolley full of books on a recent visit to the supermarket in Springlands Way. Headteacher Daniel Woodrow praised the efforts of his pupils.

“Our pupils have a very strong sense of community spirit,” he said. “Mel was so impressed with their participation.”

Students recently took part in the Great British Spring Clean campaign in Sudbury, which relies on volunteers.