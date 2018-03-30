Sudbury pub to launch community scheme designed to combat loneliness

The owners of a pub are launching a community scheme designed to combat loneliness.

The White Horse in Sudbury is encouraging people to take part in Meet Up Mondays in a bid to make new friends, or rekindle former friendships.

The scheme has proved successful at a pub in southwest London, with Gary and Ashley Addison keen to replicate its success at The White Horse in North Street.

The pair hope the scheme will be well-received when it launches on Monday, May 7, between 10am and 11.30am, with free coffee, tea and cakes on offer each week.

“We want to create a safe place for people to gossip,” said Mr Addison, who is keen to create a more positive image of pubs.

“They can have a stigma of being full of drunks. We hope to open it up to people who may be detached from the community.”

Mr and Mrs Addison took over the pub two years ago after moving from London, which was a big transition.

“We were strangers but were welcomed here, so we want to give something back,” added Mr Addison.