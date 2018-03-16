Sudbury pub officially relaunches with new identity after £325k renovation

A well-known Sudbury pub has reopened following a £325,000 renovation.

The Weaver’s Tap in East Street has replaced what was formerly known as The Silkworm.

The relaunch follows a brief period of closure, while a refurbishment of both the interior and exterior of the business was carried out.

As a result of the investment, 15 new jobs have been created.

Hal Pearson, manager of The Weaver’s Tap, said: “This is a big boost to what’s been a gradual revolution of the town centre. We’re the icon of the millennial British pub – authentic, sociable and diverse enough to suit all modern pub-lovers’ tastes.”

An official launch event last Thursday was attended by South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge.