Sudbury Poppy Appeal smashes record fundraising total

The generosity of residents, shoppers and businesses has reaped the best ever Poppy Appeal total for Sudbury’s Royal British Legion.

Branch chairman and poppy appeal organiser Stuart Hume said: “The appeal now stands at £47,887, surpassing all other appeals.”

Last year’s appeal total had raised £47,022, a record in itself.

Around 80 people attended the awards night at Sudbury Snooker Club in North Street, with 18 awards presented. Five supermarkets received certificates for allowing collectors in store.

Also recognised were the town’s Army Cadet Force for raising £793, and Ormiston Sudbury Academy which held a Festival of Remembrance and, together with collections, raised £744.

Mr Hume added: “There are a lot of all-year-round boxes, which shops and garages accept, and five of those businesses were presented with certificates as their boxes are frequently changed and raise considerable funds for the appeal.”