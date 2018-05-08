Sudbury pensioner set for 60-day charity ride from Russia to UK

A 72-year-old man from Sudbury will test his mettle on an ambitious charity bike ride setting off from Russia to the UK.

Alan Deakins, of Friars Road, is embarking on a 60-day trip that will see him attempt to cycle from St Petersburg to the Samaritans centre in Bury St Edmunds, where he volunteers.

Mr Deakins came up with the idea after recovering from a stroke two years ago.

“I started riding a bike when I joined the Samaritans,” said Mr Deakins, who will be raising money for the Samaritans, where he volunteers as a phone operator on its helpline. “I felt like an adventure.”

An avid cyclist, Mr Deakins often completes a 10 to 20-mile route each day; which he is expecting will double during his trip.

Flying out to St Petersburg, he will encounter countries across Europe which he has not visited before, including Estonia and Latvia.

Mr Deakins who had a successful career as a film director before retiring, was inspired to support the charity where his son, Joseph, volunteered as a youngster.

Although rewarding, Mr Deakins said working at the charity, which offers emotional support to anyone in distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide, was not always easy.

“It’s amazing and tough,” he said. “It can be difficult and the stories harrowing.

“But it’s excellent what listening can do for people.”

The father-of-two has set himself a fundraising target of £7,500 – and has already collected £650.

Mr Deakins’ sons, Zack, 34, and Joseph, 31, are both impressed with the scale of his challenge.

“They think it’s terrific,” said Mr Deakins. “Joseph was really excited because he used to be a Samaritan.”

To donate towards Mr Deakins’ fundraising trip, go online to https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/alandeakins1.