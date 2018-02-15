Sudbury newsagent to bid farewell to town after 34 years in business

A long-standing newsagent will soon bid farewell to Sudbury, after the store owners announced they will call time on their careers, following more than three decades in business.

A and G News, based in Friars Street, has been run by husband-and-wife team Alan and Gillian Devereux for the last 34 years, ever since they acquired the business in the early 1980s after the previous owner had been looking to sell.

A & G News in Friars Street, Sudbury, is closing due to the retirement of Alan Devereux and his wife Gillian, who have run the business for 34 years. PICTURE: Mecha Morton

But the Glemsford couple have now confirmed they will retire this year, with the shop opening its doors to customers for the final time on Sunday, April 8.

Mr Devereux, 69, said the shop’s existing paper rounds would be transferred to the news kiosk in Sudbury’s Borehamgate precinct from this date, stating he and his wife wanted to be loyal to the customers who had been so loyal to them over the years.

He told the Free Press that Sudbury had been great to work in, despite a number of difficult periods, including the enormous town centre fire in 2015, but they had decided it was time to step back from work and enjoy life.

“It has been a good town,” said Mr Devereux. “We know all of our customers by their first name and they have been so good to us.

“It’s harder now than it was back when we first took the shop over.

“Obviously, things changed a lot when the market really opened up. There’s so much competition now.”

He explained the town centre fire had been extremely disruptive, costing them thousands of pounds in business because people could not access the shop.

After Friars Street was closed for a month in 2016 for utility works, Mr Devereux said he felt like “it was just one thing after another”.

“We decided, while we have still got our health, we would call it a day,” he said this week.

“We have been here long enough and we have certainly done our stint. Now we just want to go and enjoy ourselves.”

He added that their retirement would allow them to pursue hobbies they did not have a lot of time for previously, including golf and fishing.