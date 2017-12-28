Sudbury mobility scooter speciliast delighted with recognition at business awards

Staff at a Sudbury-based mobility scooter specialist have expressed their delight at scooping a business award, in recognition of their powered wheelchair.

TGA Mobility won a highly commended award in the Best Product Category at The British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA) annual awards dinner.

Daniel Stone, TGA managing director, said: “We are delighted to have won this accolade. To be recognised within the Best Product Category reiterates why this wheelchair is so special in terms of independence and inclusion.”