Sudbury mobility scooter speciliast delighted with recognition at business awards

TGA Mobility, based in Sudbury, won the Highly Commended Award in the Best Product Category at The British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA) 2017 annual awards dinner.
Staff at a Sudbury-based mobility scooter specialist have expressed their delight at scooping a business award, in recognition of their powered wheelchair.

TGA Mobility won a highly commended award in the Best Product Category at The British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA) annual awards dinner.

Daniel Stone, TGA managing director, said: “We are delighted to have won this accolade. To be recognised within the Best Product Category reiterates why this wheelchair is so special in terms of independence and inclusion.”