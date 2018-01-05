Sudbury mobility scooter maker scoops second end-of-year business award

A mobility scooter specialist in Sudbury has scooped its second prestigious end-of-year business award – in recognition of one of its new products.

TGA Mobility Ltd, which operates out of the Woodhall Business Park, was given the Mobility Product of the Year award by the leading industry magazine Access and Mobility Professional, for its folding TGA Minimo Plus 4 mobility scooter, which launched in March.

This award follows on from the company being presented with a Highly Commended Accolade at the British Healthcare Trades Association (BHTA), which it received last month in recognition of another product, the WHILL powered wheelchair.

Daniel Stone, managing director of TGA Mobility, said: “To win two awards in 2017 is fantastic.

“This reiterates the quality of our product range and why we are the trusted choice on the high street.

“TGA has been, and will always be, focused on innovation that takes independence to a higher level.

“We support local and nationwide customers with quality, reliable and attractive products that deliver freedom with peace of mind.”

