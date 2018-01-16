Sudbury man’s fourth cancer charity ball lines up film star guest

The organiser of a returning charity ball has secured a popular film star to entertain guests with live music throughout the night.

Adrian Stohr, of Clermont Avenue, Sudbury, is holding his fourth Black Tie and Posh Frocks ball on Saturday, June 16, to raise funds for Children with Cancer UK.

Actor Dave Finnegan, who starred in the popular 1991 musical drama The Commitments, will be performing songs from the movie, along with his own group – much to the delight of Mr Stohr.

“I saw The Commitments 25 years ago in concert,” said the father-of-three. “It’s one of my favourite films.”

Mr Stohr, 42, has raised funds for Children with Cancer UK since running in the London Marathon in 2013, which he says gave him a second chance in life.

“If it wasn’t for the charity helping me aim for something, I would probably have given up,” explained Mr Stohr, who credits the charity with putting him on the path to a healthier lifestyle.

Before running the London Marathon, Mr Stohr changed his life by losing eight stone after being warned about his weight by his doctor.

Since then, he has organised a charity ball every year, receiving lots of support from returning guests.

“It’s turned into a prestigious event,” said Mr Stohr.

A raffle and auction will be held on the night, with top prizes including a holiday to the Caribbean.

Tickets for the event at Nayland Hotel Golf and Spa cost £55.

To book, call Mr Stohr on 07886 587275, or email adrian.stohr@sky.com.