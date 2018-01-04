Sudbury man denies theft, fraud and making unwarranted demand for money

A man from Sudbury is to stand trial later this year, accused of demanding money with menaces.

Alfie Arlow, 22, of Gaol Lane, appeared today at Ipswich Crown Court.

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of making an unwarranted demand for money with menaces between November 10 and November 17 last year.

Arlow also denied stealing £140 in cash and fraud by false representation by using another’s bank card to obtain £140, between August 1 and September 30 last year.

The three charges involve the same alleged woman victim and are all said to have been committed in Sudbury.

Judge Martyn Levett told Arlow his trial, expected to last for two days, will take place in April.

Arlow will continue to be granted bail until his next court appearance, said Judge Levett.