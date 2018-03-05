Sudbury man denies alleged bomb hoax at town centre bank

A man has denied two charges linked to an alleged bomb hoax at a town centre bank in Sudbury earlier this year.

Mark Brett, 41, of Tudor Road, Sudbury, appeared today at Ipswich Crown Court.

He pleaded not guilty to placing a rucksack containing batteries and exposed wiring in Barclays Bank, Market Hill, Sudbury on Janury 31 with intent to induce belief that it was likely to explode or ignite, causing injury or damage.

Brett also pleaded not guilty to communicating information to a 999 operator which he knew to be false concerning a bomb in Barclays Bank on the same date.

Judge John Devaux told Brett that he would continue to be remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Brett’s trial is scheduled to take place in June.