Sudbury firm recognised by High Sheriff for work to support charities

A Sudbury-based marketing agency gained recognition from the High Sheriff of Suffolk, after giving thousands of pounds worth of services to local charities free of charge.

Geoffrey Probert visited Mackman to present a certificate as a token of appreciation for donating more than £62,000 of work in 2017.

The family-run company, based in Meadow Lane, is now working with local social enterprise The Bridge Project and St Peter’s – the community arts venue – to help modernise and promote the organisations.

“Seeing the impact Mackman’s work has had on local charities like The Bridge Project and St Peter’s really highlights the value of good marketing to local charities,” said Mr Probert.

“I’m interested to explore an alliance of marketing experts to help charities market themselves.”

Mr Probert reiterated his belief that the private sector has a clear responsibility towards supporting the charitable sector and communities in which the businesses are based.

Paul Mackman, managing director of Mackman, said: “So many amazing charities are limited by their marketing and it’s wonderful Mr Probert is drawing much-needed attention to this issue.

“The charities we’re involved with see such impressive results from the marketing and rebranding we undertake.”