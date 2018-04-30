Sudbury design agency Indigo Ross acquires print firm

Sudbury design and print agency Indigo Ross has acquired print firm Deltaprint following the retirement of its founder and managing director.

Deltaprint boss Richard Payne, who had run the business for more than 30 years, wanted to find a new home for his loyal customers and chose Indigo Ross, based on Woodhall Business Park.

Mr Payne said: “We’ve experienced a great deal of success in an industry that we love. As I entered retirement, I wanted to make sure that the business we’ve built would continue to thrive.

“Most importantly, we wanted to ensure that our customers would be taken care of by a company that shares our values, standards and dedication to quality.”

Phil Roper, founder and managing director of Indigo Ross, said: “This acquisition is a logical step for Indigo Ross as we continue to grow.

“We know Richard well, our values are clearly aligned and we know we can provide a seamless transition for Deltaprint’s clients.”

He added: “We’ve diversified into graphic design and web design over the years, but print continues to drive our business.

“The print sector has had its fair share of ups and downs, but it’s a strong and stable industry.

“Print is a major contributor to the Suffolk and UK economy, providing training and jobs to a new generation.”