Sudbury day centre awarded £8,000 grant to fund night hub for young people

A day centre in Sudbury has been awarded a grant to fund Friday evening sessions, with the aim of providing a safe place for people with disabilities and autism to socialise.

Sudbury Community Hub in Northern Road received an £8,000 grant from Activities Unlimited to fund 42 weekly sessions for young people aged between 13 and 25.

The Young Peoples Night Hub – run by social enterprise Leading Lives – launched on Friday.

The scheme was set up due to a lack of venues on offer catering for young people with disabilities and learning difficulties.

“It will help members to socialise and meet new people,” said team leader Kate Sears, who is hoping the sessions will be well-received.

The grant will provide spaces for up to 10 people, with additional sessions a possibility should it reach full capacity.

“If we get a high demand, then we will see if we can double up on staff or provide more sessions,” said Mrs Sears.

A £5 entry fee from each session will go towards funding further sessions.

A range of activities on offer include a disco, various games and a chance to surf the internet.

The centre’s newly-installed multi-sensory room will also provide a range of facilities, including bright-fibre optic lights, bubble tubes and a screen that projects interactive games on the floor.

A games den is set to be installed with facilities including an Xbox.

The sessions will provide members with independence, with staff on hand to provide support.

“I’m really looking forward to members having the opportunity to meet new friends and gaining independence,” added Mrs Sears.

For more, email kate.sears@leadinglives.org.uk.