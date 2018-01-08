Sudbury councillor urges stronger enforcement of hunting ban

A Sudbury councillor has urged the county’s police and crime commissioner to make assurances that hunting is not welcome in the county, after a fox was allegedly killed at a hunting event on Boxing Day.

Police officers from Suffolk’s rural crime team were called out to the Great Thurlow Hunt in Trundley Wood on December 26, following allegations of offences committed under the Hunting Act 2004 and an allegation of common assault, after an incident between the hunters and hunt monitors.

Inspector Jo Garrard, of Suffolk Police said: “We take these reports seriously and are conducting an investigation into the circumstances around this incident.”

The debate surrounding hunting has reignited over the last year, after the Conservative government suggested it could allow an open vote in the near future on whether to lift the ban on the controversial practice of fox hunting.

Labour Party councillor Luke Cresswell, who represents the Sudbury South Ward, said: “The vast majority of the British public support the hunting ban that was introduced by the Labour Party. It is time that the ban was strengthened.

“Chasing and killing animals with dogs is barbaric and has no place in modern Britain.

“A repeal of the Hunting Act would not only give a green light to resuming fox hunting, deer hunting, hare hunting and coursing, it would also allow those who use terriers and lurchers to fight and kill.

“150 years ago, other cruel sports such as bear baiting, bull fighting and dog fighting were legal in Britain.

“No-one would now suggest that those cruel sports should be legalised again.

“The same is true of hunting with packs of dogs – nobody has the right to be cruel to animals.

“I call on our police and crime commissioner to reassure us that hunting is not welcome in Suffolk and he will do everything in his power to ensure those breaking the law are brought to justice.

“We must keep the hunting ban, charge those taking part and make it clear – it is unacceptable to be cruel to animals.”