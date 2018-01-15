Sudbury company donates £62,000 of services to aid charities and community groups

A Sudbury company, which donated tens of thousands of pounds worth of services to local groups last year, says it is eager to continue boosting these organisations as a priority.

Mackman, a marketing agency located in Meadow Lane, provided approximately £62,000 of its marketing services, including website design, public relations and branding – all free of charge – to a number of different community charities and campaigns.

Company director Paul Mackman, who founded the business in 2003, said: “Helping local charities grow has been a priority for Mackman since we first began.

“We want to empower local charities who are so vital to the community.”

The company has primarily worked with The Bridge Project, a social enterprise which assists disadvantaged adults, by refreshing its branding and modernising its website.

Jo Searle, chief executive of The Bridge Project, said: “Our new identity has given us a much-needed face lift. Our customers love it.”

Mackman also developed a new website for St Peter’s on Market Hill, and plans to continue collaborating with the community venue this year, as it seeks to appeal more to younger demographics.

Peter Gray, chairman of the Friends of St Peter’s, said: “Even in its first stage, the new website has done wonders for our image. We can reach new audiences and ensure a bright future for St Peter’s.”

Other organisations to benefit from the firm’s expertise include The Smile of Arran, a Sudbury cancer charity set up in memory of Arran Tosh, who lost his life to a brain tumour in 2014, and idontcarryaknife.org, a knife crime awareness campaign set up by Holly Watson, after her brother Lewis was fatally stabbed back in 2009.