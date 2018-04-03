Sudbury choral concert raises £2,000 in aid of RAF veterans

A concert has helped to raise £2,000 to fund the ongoing work of the Royal Air Forces Association.

The Sudbury branch of the organisation staged a choral concert in St Peter’s in November, which received an overwhelming turnout.

“It was an excellent concert,” said chairman Ray Smith. “We had a full house.”

The proceeds will be distributed to benefit returning veterans, former members and their families.

“It helps some families who may get into financial difficulty,” said Mr Smith.

The association also provides a respite house, which acts a safe place for members.

A cheque was presented to area director and group captain Ailsa Gough.