Sudbury Carnival organisers aim to get more people involved than ever

Organisers of Sudbury’s carnival have launched an appeal to get more people involved in this year’s event.

The hunt is on for new committee members to help with fundraising and other events.

The group would also like more groups and organisations to come forward to set up stalls in Belle Vue Park after the procession finishes.

This year’s big event is to be held on Sunday, August 19, and, as was the case last year, the procession will start at the railway station car park and end at Belle Vue Park.

Sudbury carnival chairman Angie Talbot said: “Let’s make this year’s carnival the biggest and most colourful fun day for all the family.

“The theme this year is countries around the world and we are looking for people for the carnival procession. Walkers are welcome and you don’t need a vehicle to take part.

“We are looking for stalls in Belle Vue Park, such as crafts, games and food to come and join in the fun.”

She said organisers are planning a great event in the park with music, entertainment, fancy dress, rides, bird displays and stalls.

The carnival queen’s court age range is 15-plus for the queen and, for princes and princesses, five to seven, eight to 10 and 11 to 14.

A competition to select the new queen’s court will take place at the Delphi Club on Friday, May 4.

Last year, the queen’s court earned high praise for its fundraising work after donating £1,000 the Sudbury Community Depot.

Thousands attended last year’s fun in the park, while a tea party – attended by the 100-strong visiting carnival queens, who came from as far afield as Dover, Kent, Basildon, Colchester and London – was held in St Peter’s.

The carnival was resurrected a few years ago after a 20-year absence in the town and has gone from strength to strength.

To find out more, email angela_talbot@sky.com.