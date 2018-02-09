Sudbury care home’s CQC rating rises after raft of improvements

A Sudbury care facility says it is delighted that its improvements over the last year have been recognised, after a positive report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

St Joseph’s Care Home in The Croft, which provides accommodation and nursing or personal care for up to 60 residents, has been awarded a rating of good following its latest inspection from the care regulator.

The home, which also has a specialised department for people with a dementia diagnosis, was previously classed as requiring improvement at its prior inspection in late 2016, only a few months after the home changed hands from Cavendish Healthcare to Anchor Trust.

Since then, the trust has worked to implement a range of improvements at St Joseph’s that were recommended by the CQC, including adaptations to the building and the installation of a shaft lift, to ensure the home is fully accessible.

Inspectors hailed the new providers for responding well to feedback and growing the home into an “all-round good service”, citing the facility’s strong oversight, culture of learning and good working relationships with outside professionals.

The report also said the home’s residents had given positive feedback, stating they felt involved and well consulted, while members of staff praised the cultural changes, increased support and training that have come about under Anchor.

Manager Hayley Head, who has been in her role for just over a year, having worked at the facility for 13 years, told the Free Press: “A lot of staff are long-standing and have been here for a long time, so we are really happy we have got a good rating.

“The home has always been a nice place, but we didn’t necessarily have the systems in place to be able to show that.

“Anchor has made a huge difference to the everyday running of the home. We are now more resident-focused, all of our care quality is monitored a lot more effectively and there is a lot more transparency.

“Anchor has a specialist dementia care team, so we also know how to care for people living with the condition so they lead as fulfilling a life as possible.

“We welcome such rigorous inspections and clear ratings, so older people and their families can see which homes are the best.

“We’re so pleased to be classed as a good care home – we’ll be celebrating this success.”

Mrs Head added they would strive to continue improving the facility, with the aim of eventually obtaining an outstanding rating.