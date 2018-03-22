Sudbury care home delighted after strong showing in national survey

A Sudbury care facility is celebrating after earning strong plaudits in an annual nationwide survey – just one month on from receiving an improved rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

St Joseph’s Care Home in The Croft was given an overall score of 902 out of 1,000 from its residents and 874 from their relatives in the Your Care Rating survey, exceeding the national averages of 878 and 836, respectively.

The survey – conducted yearly by Ipsos Mori to gauge how well care facilities are performing – said St Joseph’s had gained good feedback across four broad themes of staff and care, home comforts, choice and having a say, and quality of life.

This comes after the home, which offers accommodation and care for up to 60 residents, saw its grade from the CQC rise from requiring improvement to good earlier this year, after a slew of improvements implemented under its new provider, Anchor Trust.

Hayley Head, home manager, said: “It’s great that not just our residents, but their families and friends value the care they receive here.

“Most of our scores across the four themes are really positive, which shows life for our residents is happy and fulfilling and is recognised by their loved ones.

“While we’re really pleased with our scores, we obviously want to get even better and the survey helps us do that by giving us direct feedback from residents, friends and family.

“Families can also see, at a glance, which care homes are committed to raising standards and being transparent as they take part in the survey.

“Every care home resident, and their family and friends, should be able to speak up about their care and this is what the Your Care Rating survey does – it gives them a voice.”