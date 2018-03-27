Sudbury broker wins award in recognition of community contributions

Coversure Sudbury has been praised for its team’s commitment to the community.

The Station Road broker won Community Broker of the Year at the recent Coversure Insurance Services Group Awards in London.

Franchise holder Lee Parker was rewarded for his consistent commitment to the Sudbury community over the past year and was presented wit the award by host and comedian Andy Parsons, from Mock the Week.

Lee, a district and parish councillor, round tabler and member of Newton Green Trust, said it was his team who were behind the award.

Michael Hatton, who co-founded the business with Lee, volunteers his time to run a youth golf team.

Team members Sarah Reeve and Liz Gentle are also involved with the community, and the company sponsors the Taste of Sudbury food festival, charity music festival LeeStock, and supports Sudbury Rugby Club and Sudbury Cricket Club.

Lee said: “We strive to play an active part in our community as much as we can. To be recognised among our peers for doing so is extremely gratifying. I am immensely proud of my team and their contribution in receiving this award.’

Coversure’s managing director Sarah Darling added: “Lee and his team have become a vital part of the Sudbury community.”