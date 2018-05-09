Sudbury breakfast club proves a hit with veterans

A new club formed for all veterans who have served in the British Army, and their partners, has proved a success in Sudbury.

The group held its first meeting in March and, following a Free Press story, more members went along to the second meeting in April.

Sudbury Armed Forces Breakfast Club founder Howard Hughes said: “At our first meeting, we had 11 veterans turn up and, because of the support we received from the Free Press, 18 veterans turned up for our last meeting.

“We are holding our third meeting on Saturday and we are still trying to expand this group as much as we can.

“The whole point of these groups is for veterans to have a natter. It’s especially for the older veterans who may want to just get out the house and meet others like them to share their stories.”

Mr Hughes, 34, of York Road, organised the club after learning about the nationwide initiative. He was based at Merville Barracks in Colchester, where he served in the Army for nine years.

Mr Hughes said: “The Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club was first set up in the early 2000s in Hull, and it now has clubs all over the UK.”

Mr Hughes said it is aimed at all veterans, young and old.

He said: “At our last meeting, we had a young man of 24, and we had a gentleman in his late 90s. Thanks to the story in the Free Press, this man found us. He was apart of the D-Day Landings. The age range is pretty vast.”

The club has a Facebook group called Sudbury Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club and it also has an email address for people to get in contact at sudburyafvbc@gmail.com

Free tea and coffee is provided at the breakfast meeting, which is being held in The Grover and Allen pub in North Street on Saturday at 10am.