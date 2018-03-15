Struggling Bures nursery votes to raise fees in bid to secure its future

A struggling children’s nursery in Bures has been forced to undergo a significant restructuring process in a desperate bid to save it from closure.

Noah’s Ark Nursery took the steps after financial pressures – brought about by changes in government funding and rising costs – threatened its future.

Following a successful discussion at the committee’s extraordinary general meeting on Monday, there was a unanimous vote to raise fees and introduce sweeping changes to its management structure.

Members also voted for the independent charity to convert to a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee, or a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO).

Kate Sarley, chairman of Noah’s Ark Nursery Group, expressed her delight at the outcome, but highlighted that more revenue needed to be generated.

“It’s all very well for people to put their hands up, but they need to put their hands in their pockets,” she said.

The decision to raise nursery fees will involve charging parents by the hour – a system already implemented at other child care providers.

“The ethos of the nursery group will stay the same,” said Mrs Sarley.

“But we have to find the balance between being flexible and financially viable.

“We are a village-based nursery group and we are very conscious that Bures has a mix of people from different backgrounds, so it’s important that we provide nursery care for all those children.”

A fundraising campaign has also been launched in a bid to keep the nursery running – and it has already received a £1,000 donation.

“We’re trying to build up enough reserves to run through to September, but then we want an ongoing campaign,” explained Mrs Sarley.

The nursery, which is based at the community centre, provides an after school club, which is a vital service for many parents with work commitments.

“We are the only after school provider in the village and we have 57 children in our school club, so it would have a massive knock-on effect,” said Mrs Sarley.

The nursery will host a bingo event as part of is fundraising drive. It will take place in the community centre on Friday, March 23, with the time to be confirmed.