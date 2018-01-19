Strong Ofsted report marks big turnaround for Glemsford school

Glemsford Primary Academy has attributed its significant improvement to the hard work and support of staff and students.

In its latest report, the school was rated good by education regulator Ofsted – a marked improvement on its previous inspection when it was placed in special measures before becoming an academy.

Inspectors recognised the rise in Key Stage 2 pupils who have met the expected standard of reading, writing and maths was above the national average.

The report highlighted effective questioning used in class in developing students’ learning.

The positive attitude of pupils’ learning was also noted, together with their motivation to “work hard and do well”.

Personal development was rated outstanding, while their awareness in staying safe was described as excellent.

Inspectors acknowledged that pupils were proud of their school’s values, while showing the “appreciation of the values of others”.

Encouragement in learning from nursery children through to year six was also noted.

Ofsted acknowledged parents had been “overwhelmingly supportive” of the school’s significant changes.

Areas for improvement included the need for a more effective assessment of pupils’ progress in additional subjects to reading, writing, maths and science.

Ofsted also recommended that more opportunities were needed to develop children’s writing skills, while early years pupils, especially boys, were considered to require more encouragement.

Headteacher Ben Jeffery implemented changes when he joined the school in June.

“The main priority was to raise standards with teaching and learning,” he said.

“The school now has a real culture. The children want to learn and their behaviour is excellent.

“This Ofsted report reflects how hard everyone linked to the school has worked over the past few years and everyone involved should feel very proud.”

Mr Jeffery said the school will be working towards achieving an outstanding rating over the next three years.

He acknowledged Ofsted’s recommendation to develop students’ writing skills.

“That’s our big push this term,” said Mr Jeffery. “We’re going to have a launch event where we have a big writing week.”

Implementing a broader curriculum has also been made a priority through the development of subjects.

Mr Jeffery praised his staff’s willingness to improving standards.

“They have been fully behind the changes I have implemented and they have embraced it,” he said.