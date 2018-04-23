St Peter’s of Sudbury wins £275,000 grant for regeneration project

St Peter’s in Sudbury has taken its first major step towards realising its ambitious regeneration project, after receiving £275,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

The grant was awarded to the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) to kick start plans for an extensive programme of additions and improvements at the community venue on Market Hill.

The funding will be used for the project’s development phase, which will involve expanding the venue’s offerings over the next 18 months and developing designs for the refurbishment.

If this is successful, it will unlock the full £2.8 million grant, which would finance numerous renovations, including a state-of-the-art gallery, a meeting and events area, improved gardens, kitchens and toilet facilities and upgrades to the Grade I-listed building’s structure.

Oliver Forder, the newly-appointed chairman of the Friends of St Peter’s (FoSP), the organisation that operates the facility, said it was an exciting time to be part of the venue, and they were very confident of the project being a success.

“It’s absolutely fantastic, not only for the venue, but for Sudbury as well,” he told the Free Press.

“There’s a shortage of suitable venues for events in the town. This will enable us to put on much better events, particularly ones for younger people. It’s all about getting more people involved.

“Before, it was rather like a hall for hire. We want to the place to have more of a cultural buzz.

“The HLF money will be crucial in doing that.

“We are also hoping and anticipating that it will help the regeneration of the town centre. Anything that can add to the life there will add to the economy as well.

“It’s very exciting to be involved in a project of this sort. I feel very privileged, although a little nervous about all of the work that’s required to be done.”

Mr Forder added that, as part of the development stage of the project, FoSP would have to raise almost £200,000 to demonstrate community support for the regeneration.

The friends will be forming a campaign committee, headed by Sudbury councillor and businessman Simon Barrett, to manage fundraising, while the CCT will be applying for further grants from charitable organisations around the country.

Peter Aiers, chief executive of the CCT, said: “We’re thrilled to have received support from the National Lottery for the first stage of this ambitious project to transform St Peter’s into a first-class cultural centre, a project that will revolutionise opportunities for people to take part in and experience the arts in Sudbury.

“We’d like to extend huge thanks to HLF and National Lottery players for this award, and to express our gratitude to the Friends of St Peter’s and all those who have helped fund and support this project to date.”