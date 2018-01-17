South Suffolk MP named Parliamentary Private Secretary to Jeremy Hunt

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge has been appointed as the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of Health and Social Care, Jeremy Hunt, this week.

The role will see Mr Cartlidge work as a link between the ministers in the Health Department and other MPs, both from the Government side and other parties.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Cartlidge said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Jeremy Hunt MP, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

“This is clearly a really important period for our NHS and broader health and social care issues.

“I look forward to doing what I can to support Jeremy Hunt and the ministerial team in the months ahead, while continuing to work hard for the people of South Suffolk as their MP.”