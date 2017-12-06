Sleep-out in Sudbury raises more than £1,000 to aid homeless people

A sponsored sleep-out in Sudbury, which took place last week to raise awareness of homelessness, has collected over £1,000.

The Rev Canon Cheryl Collins, congregation member Anthony Arbuthnot and Teresa Bishop, the manager of The Christopher Centre, slept rough in the porch of St Gregory’s Church from Friday night until Saturday morning.

The fundraiser was organised to support the Church of England Urban Fund, which works to help homeless people.

Rev Collins said: “This shows the generosity of the people of Sudbury and their concern for those who have fallen off the edge.

“Teresa is already involved in helping people in many different ways through the Christopher Centre.

“After Christmas we are getting together to explore what more we can do, particularly focussing on night shelter provision.

“Yesterday, Teresa shared with me that over the weekend three more homeless people in Sudbury had been brought to her attention, including a young lady who was heavily pregnant.

“Her baby is due on December 25, which reminds me of course of Jesus, his story and his commitment to those who were marginalized or ignored by others.”