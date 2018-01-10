Singer hails Suffolk Slimming World consultants for success at awards event

Singer Peter Andre gave star approval to a pair of Slimming World consultants for making it their weekly mission to support people losing weight.

Kath Hampshire, 35, from Great Cornard, and Kate Miles, 30, from Bildeston, were delighted to meet the singer and presenter at the annual Slimming World Awards.

Mrs Hampshire runs a Slimming World group at Sudbury Rugby Club, while Mrs Miles leads a group at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure.

“It was the second time I have met Peter Andre,” said Mrs Hampshire. “He’s really lovely – just such a down to earth man.”

“He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have as a consultant.”

Mrs Hampshire became a consultant four years ago after joining as a member.

“I lost a lot of weight and my consultant encouraged me to become one,” she said.

“It’s changed my life and, being able to help someone else, I just can’t imagine a more rewarding job.”

Mrs Hampshire runs a class every Wednesday and praised the efforts of her group.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my members,” she said.

“Throughout 2017, they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight.

“Whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.”

Mrs Miles encouraged people to join her Thursday classes.

“I’d love for anyone who’s thinking about losing weight this January to join us,” she said.