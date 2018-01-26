Series of burglaries in Long Melford overnight linked by police

Five burglaries, which took place in Long Melford overnight, have been linked by Suffolk Police.

The incidents took place between January 25 and January 26, with police appealing for witnesses.

Firstly, a beauty lounge in Little St Mary’s was broken into, resulting in an untidy search, before the suspects left via the back door, although it is not clear if any property was stolen.

Secondly, a hairdressing business in Hall Street was also broken into, with a quantity of cash being stolen after a window at the rear of the property was smashed.

Thirdly, the Food Store in Hall Street had its window smashed and an untidy search was carried out, though it is unclear if any property has been stolen.

The Jessica Muir Gallery in Hall Street had also been broken into via the front door, but again, it is unclear if anything was stolen.

Finally, the Long Melford Opticians in Hall Street, was hit by an attempted burglary, in which a window pane was broken, but the perpetrators failed to gain entry.

Anybody who saw any suspicious activity overnight should call police on 101.

The crime reference numbers are 37/4902/18, 37/4915/18, 37/4943/18, 37/4828/18 and 37/4900/18.