Sadness as Sudbury church spire falls dark following closure

The closure of Sudbury’s Christ Church, which was blamed on falling congregation numbers, has left an iconic feature of the town in the dark.

Having closed at Christmas, the building’s owner, the United Reformed Church Eastern Synod, has taking the step of shutting off all the power to the church in School Street.

But the Rev Richard Titford, from Friars Street, Sudbury, wants to see the spire floodlit at night.

He said: “The recent closure of the church is yet another sad entry in the history of this town.

“That is compounded by its fine spire no longer being floodlit.

“Surely this fine town should be able to guarantee the spire’s continued shining as a beacon of hope for all its people?”

Former minister of the church, the Rev Malcolm Hill agrees. He said: “I think it is very sad.

“There is a very good organ inside the church which will no doubt deteriorate due to there being no power, not even for heating.”

The future of the church, which was built in 1838 and extended in 1891, is unclear, although it is rumoured that several local organisations are interested in either leasing or buying it.

Last year, a public meeting held in Sudbury to discuss converting the building into a community hub was attended by more than 70 people.

A property spokeswoman for the Eastern Synod confirmed the power to the church had been turned off but said she could not discuss what would happen to the building next.