ROUND-UP: Suffolk runners brave hottest ever London Marathon

The 2018 London Marathon was the hottest ever – but that did not stop the runners from powering to the end, raising thousands of pounds for good causes in the process.

Under the blazing sun and temperatures as high as 24.1 Celsius – more than a degree higher than the previous record – runners from Suffolk joined more than 40,000 people on the 26.2-mile course.

London Marathon 2018 - Darren Judd.

Among them was Jules Cooper, of Great Cornard, who was taking part in the London Marathon for the first time.

A long-time runner, Jules was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) 10 years ago, and wanted to inspire people to stay active and motivated, no matter what condition they might be affected by.

Finishing in five hours and three minutes, she raised £2,600 for the MS Trust.

“I ran with another MS warrior running for the trust for the first 17 miles which was great to have the company,” she said.

“I did struggle in the heat, which was debilitating. I had severe nerve pain from mile 18 and it was challenging, but I battled to the finish line.

“That feeling running down Pall Mall to the finish was the best feeling ever. I will cherish that moment forever. I burst into tears when they gave me my medal.

“There were so many people collapsed and being tended to, it was scary. The crowds were amazing, so was the atmosphere and that really got me through.”

Another Great Cornard runner, Darren Judd, was taking on the marathon for the third time, this time as the first ever runner representing the Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (Sobs).

Darren lost his mother to suicide seven years ago, and now hopes to raise awareness of the support group to help others who are dealing with this personal trauma.

He completed the run in three hours and 55 minutes, and is projected to raise more than £5,000 for the charity.

“The atmosphere was amazing from start to finish and the support you get from the crowd really does keep you going, especially when you hear your name being called out by complete strangers who are trying to spur you on,” he said.

“The heat was unrelenting and it just got hotter as the day went on.

“There was no where to hide from the sun, so it really was a case of staying hydrated and pacing yourself.”