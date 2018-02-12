Robbers target elderly woman at home in Hadleigh

An elderly woman was subjected to an armed robbery inside her home in Hadleigh over the weekend, with police calling for witnesses and urging residents to be vigilant of unexpected callers.

The incident occurred on Saturday, February 10, between 7pm and 7.20pm, when the victim, who is aged in her 60s, received an unexpected call at the front door of her house in Ramsey Road.

She attempted to look out of the window before opening the door, but it was too dark, so she thencalled out to ask who it was, and received a reply from what sounded like a female voice that said ‘Jackie’.

The victim opened the door to find a teenage boy outside, who she thought was about 13 or 14 years old, and while talking to him and asking what he wanted, two men appeared.

The men initially claimed to be police officers, before they pushed the victim back through the door and forced their way into the home.

One of the perpetrators was armed with what looked like a pistol in one hand and a screwdriver in the other.

They demanded money and started to search the women’s home, whilst the teenage boy acted as a lookout.

All three suspects exited the house approximately 15 to 20 minutes later, after stealing a quantity of jewellery and making several threats against the victim, demanding she must not leave the house.

She raised the alarm about ten minutes later, when she was sure the men had left, and police officers arrived at the scene within minutes, but they were unable to locate the offenders.

The victim was shaken by the ordeal, but she was not harmed other than being pushed through the doorway.

The first suspect was white, aged 13 or 14, about five feet two inches in height, of skinny build, speaking with a British accent, and was wearing a baseball cap a hooded top with the hood up, a grey jacket and gloves.

The second suspect was white, aged between 18 and 21 years old, standing between five feet nine inches and six feet tall, of large build, and was wearing a baseball cap, a mask across the lower part of his face, black trousers and gloves.

He was carrying a handgun and a screwdriver, and he spoke in English and a foreign language.

The third suspect had his face covered with only his eyes showing, is believed to be between 20 and 27 years old, between five foot three inches to five foot five inches in height, of skinny build and with black hair.

He was wearing a mask, black trousers, black jacket and black trousers, and spoke only in a foreign language.

Suffolk Constabulary Detective Inspector Steve Corbett said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and although she took reasonable measures before answering the door, I want to take the opportunity to remind people to ‘Lock, Stop, Chain, Check’, before answering the door to unexpected callers, especially at night time.

“Use a door chain if you have one, or do not open the door at all if you are unsure who the caller is.

“A police officer, or any official from a public authority or utility company, will always present themselves properly. These types of incident are rare in Suffolk, but it is important to remain vigilant.”

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or has CCTV footage outside their home, should call 101, quoting the crime reference number 7951/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.