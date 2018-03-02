Ribbon cut on £10,000 sensory room in Sudbury for adults with disabilities

A £10,000 project to provide a new multi-sensory room at a day centre for adults with disabilities has become a reality.

The multi-sensory room at Sudbury Community Hub, which is run by social enterprise Leading Lives, was officially opened on Tuesday.

Bright fibre-optic lights, bubble tubes, a water bed and a screen that projects interactive games on the floor are just a few of the new items installed and working for use by people attending the day centre.

Around 50 people attended the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ribbon on the door to the new room was cut by fundraisers –the hub’s fundraising group Helping Hands, Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club and Paul and Joyce Fullbrook, whose late son Stephen attended Sudbury Community Hub – who worked hard to generate the money needed.

Team manager Kate Sears said: “It was a lovely day. After the ribbon was cut, everyone enjoyed looking around and lots of people were quite amazed by all the things there are, especially our members who were there.

“They are looking forward to using it because our old sensory room wasn’t very good.

“We are a very busy hub, we have around 45 to 50 customers coming here every day, so this room is a great place for them to relax and get some peace and quiet. It can also be used as a stimulating environment.”

Kate said the room will be available for people to hire, such as mother and toddlers groups.

The hub is also planning to launch a youth club for young people aged between 13 and 24 with disabilities.

“We are planning to open this in a few months’ time,” added Kate. “We’ve been asking a school to help us with possibly students volunteering.”