Revamped Great Cornard village sign gets the thumbs up

The newly restored village sign in Great Cornard has been praised by the parish council chairman who says it is now clearly visible after its revamp.

“I think the sign looks really good,” said Pamela White. “And I know a lot of people have remarked on it.”

The sign had previously been in poor condition, and was in desperate need of urgent repair.

“It was weather worn and the wood was getting rotten,” added Mrs White.

Great Cornard sign writer Wayne Tanswell, who was commissioned to restore the sign, said: “It’s quite nice to work on something right on my doorstep.”