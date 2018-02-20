Revamp at Javelin shop in Sudbury brings business full circle

A fashion brand established in Sudbury for 29 years has combined its men and women’s clothing shops on one site.

Javelin, which sits on the corner of Station Road and Market Hill, used to sell just men’s clothing.

Having undegone a refurbishment, the business now sells both men’s and women’s fashions. It also has a new espresso bar.

In recent years, the company has had separate shops for men and women’s clothing in different locations in the town, including an outlet store in Friars Street.

It transformed the former Anchor public house in Friars Street, but the business was affected by street closures when fire swept through nearby buildings two years ago.

Managing director Jeremy Clayton said: “My father established the first Javelin sports shop in Sudbury in 1968. We established the first clothing store in 1989.

“After various moves in recent years, we are back to what we originally had at 38 Market Hill in the mid-80s.”

Mr Clayton said feedback from customers about the shops’ combination of men and women’s wear, along with the coffee bar, has been very positive.

“We’ve had a good reaction,” he said. “People like the cosy new cafe and the layout. We really appreciate our customers’ support.”

Javelin is having a relocation sale which runs until Saturday.