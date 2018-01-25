Retired Sudbury woman died after accidental fall, inquest hears

A retired factory worker, who was found in her Sudbury home suffering from multiple fractures and later died from her injuries, may have fallen down the stairs, an inquest heard.

Giovanna Janda died in the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds on December 1, a week after a carer discovered her in the hallway of her home in North Croft. She was 83.

On Monday, the inquest at Suffolk Coroners’ Court in Ipswich heard that Mrs Janda had sustained multiple fractures, but doctors decided that it was unlikely she would be able to survive an anaesthetic, which meant that surgery would not be possible.

Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley said it appeared that Mrs Janda had fallen down the stairs or suffered a fall in the hallway, and it was not known how long she had been on the floor before her carer discovered her.

In a statement, carer Miriam Conway described how she had found Mrs Janda and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.

Marina Ward, Mrs Janda’s niece, said her aunt had moved to England from her native Italy in 1958 in search of work.

Mr Parsley recorded a conclusion that Mrs Janda’s death was accidental.