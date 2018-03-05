Pub embarks on fundraising drive in aid of Sudbury charity

A pub is embarking on a six-month fundraising drive in aid of a Sudbury charity, which provides vital help for people with emotional and mental health conditions.

The Prince of Wales has committed to donating five pence from every drink it sells during live sporting events to the Just Talk Campaign, which offers free monthly drop-in sessions in a safe environment.

The pub recently invested £5,000 to improve its live sports facilities, and will be fundraising at future events.

It will also hold two casino nights, as well as having a collection box available.

“When I heard about the Just Talk Campaign, I decided that was the charity I wanted to support,” said landlord Duncan Tuhey.

“As a publican, I often meet people who may be drinking, sometimes too much, to help cope with problems in their lives.

“Of course, we sell alcohol, but we want people to come here and enjoy themselves and drink within safe and responsible limits.

“We hope that by working closely with the Just Talk Campaign, any of our customers who are struggling with mental health or emotional issues can access support which may help them.”

The Just Talk Campaign was set up two years ago. Run by psychotherapist Glenda Roberts and Sharon Kendall, it has recently acquired charity status.

The support network was prompted by the death of two young friends of Ms Roberts’ children, who took their own lives.

Ms Roberts, who also runs ExploringU Counselling Centre for Well-Being in Sudbury, said: “It is refreshing to see a pub taking such a responsible approach towards drinking and helping those who may be struggling with their emotional well-being.”