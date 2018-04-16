Pub casino night raises hundreds for Sudbury’s Just Talk Campaign

A Sudbury pub raised hundreds of pounds in a recent casino night, kicking off its six-month campaign in support of a local emotional wellbeing charity.

The Prince of Wales pub’s casino event, which included roulette, blackjack and poker tables, received £300 in donations for the benefit of the Just Talk Campaign.

The charity was formed in 2016, following a number of suicides in the Sudbury area, and works to support people with emotional and mental health issues.

Just Talk Campaign co-founder Glenda Roberts, a licensed psychotherapist, said: “We had a lot of fun at the casino night and we are very grateful to the Prince of Wales for helping us to raise funds so we can help more people.

“We spoke to a number of people who said they would be interested in engaging with our services, which is fantastic. We believe everyone has the right to be heard and to have someone they can trust.

“We offer a safe and friendly environment where people of any age or background can come and talk freely about any issue.”

The pub will be holding further events in future to support the charity, and is also donating five pence for every drink sold during live televised sporting events.

Duncan Tuhey, Prince of Wales pub landlord, said: “All in all it was a very good night, which was well intended and we are delighted to have raised more money for the campaign.”

Just Talk’s next drop-in session is on April 28 from 10am to 2pm, at the Stour Valley Business Centre in Brundon Lane, Sudbury.