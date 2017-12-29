Princess Royal visits Sudbury Silk Mills as business approaches 300th anniversary

A Sudbury fabric-making company says it was delighted to welcome The Princess Royal to the town last week, as the firm approaches almost 300 years in business.

Stephen Walters and Sons, based at Sudbury Silk Mills in Cornard Road, played host to Princess Anne, who is also the president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, on Tuesday.

The Princess Royal was given a tour of the mill, design studio and offices. She also met a number of employees and was given a silk and cashmere scarf, which was designed especially for her visit.

The company said this marked the latest connection between the Royal Family and the mill, which has provided silks for a number of historic royal events over the years.

Managing director Julius Walters, the tenth generation of the family to run the business, which was founded in 1720, said: “We’re very proud of our illustrious heritage, our place at the forefront of luxury textile production and design capabilities.

“We’re delighted to be working with the UK Fashion and Textile Association to raise the profile of suppliers and manufacturers of British fashion.”