Prado Lounge opening in Sudbury next week set to create 25 new jobs

A new café, bar and lounge is set to open in the centre of Sudbury next week, bringing 25 new jobs to the town in the process.

Prado Lounge will begin trading on Wednesday after Bristol-based group The Lounges spent £615,000 transforming the site on Market Hill into a new retro-inspired family venue.

Klive Roberts, operations manager at The Lounges, said: “We’re really looking forward to throwing open the doors at Prado Lounge and showing the locals how to lounge in style.

“The team are looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible.”

The venue has confirmed it will be supporting the Smile of Arran charity, by donating 50 pence from each burger and ten pence from every coffee sold from their first month in business towards the cause.

The charity was established in memory of local teenager Arran Tosh, who died from a brain tumour in 2014 at the age of 13.

It also plans to host regular fundraisers and will maintain a community notice board for publicising local events.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at The Lounges, told the Free Press that the business is aiming to be community-minded and was looking to get involved in local initiatives, including a scheme to make the town dementia-friendly.

“We like going into high streets and nice communities, and we have been looking for a site in Sudbury for quite some time,” she said.

“We are really community focused and Sudbury has a great community. We have already had a really warm welcome from local people.”

The group opened Edmundo Lounge in Bury St Edmunds last year.

Prado Lounge is also recruiting to fill the new jobs being created at the venue. For further information, go online to www.thelounges.co.uk/prado.