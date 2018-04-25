Police renew appeal for information about fatal Halstead collision

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses, as investigations continue into a fatal traffic collision in Halstead earlier this month.

A car collided with a person lying in the road on Sunday, April 1, at approximately 2.30am.

Andrew Cheffin, 23, was pronounced dead later that day as a result of the incident.

Officers from the Essex Police serious collisions investigation unit say they would like to speak with the drivers and passengers of three vehicles, which were travelling in the area at around the time of the collision.

Three cars drove away from Halstead in the early hours of April 1, travelling along the route via Mount Hill on the A131, and would have passed by a care home close to the scene of the crash at about 2.25am.

Police would also like to speak to the driver of a silver people carrier, which overtook a Volkswagen on the same road at 2.30am.

Anyone who has information about the collision is urged to telephone 101 and ask for Pc Heidi Lee at the serious collisions investigation unit, quoting the crime reference number 151 of April 1.

Alternatively, get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.