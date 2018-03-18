Planting drive seeks to revitalise habitats at Foxearth nature reserve

Thousands of new hedges were planted last weekend, as part of an effort to revitalise the natural habitats in and around Foxearth Meadows Nature Reserve.

A Rocha, the charity which runs the reserve, sowed between 2,500 and 3,000 plants on Saturday, to help compensate for the minor loss of ecology when the reserve extended its visitor car park.

Mark Prina (Far L), Foxearth Meadows Nature Reserve manager pictured with volunteers as they plant new hedgerows near Foxearth.'Pic - Richard Marsham

The reserve also sought to engage with farmers interested in enhancing habitats, and received permission to plant on plots of farmland owned by David Jackson and Colin Flux.

Reserve manager Mark Prina said: “We are passionate about conservation and improving the countryside for wildlife.

“We are also trying to connect people more to nature. We are really pleased with the results.”