Plans to turn old council HQ site in Hadleigh into 58 homes unveiled

The former Babergh District Council headquarters in Hadleigh could become the site for a large housing development, if the proposal gains the green light.

Plans were unveiled this week for 58 new homes on the site of the former head office in Corks Lane, which was vacated last year when the authority relocated to Endeavour House in Ipswich.

The first public exhibition was held on Wednesday, with people asked to give their views on the plans, which are intended to be submitted for planning consideration in the late summer.

The proposal, which includes a mix of houses and flats, was chosen from three options, with the council describing it as a “necessary regeneration which will achieve a sustainable development”.

It said residential development was the “only viable use” for the site, after soft market testing had showed there was very limited demand for commercial office space and no demand from providers of care homes or hotels.

“Our joint strategic plan set out priorities to invest to generate income and regenerate areas, make best use of land and buildings across the Suffolk public sector and financially sustainable councils,” a statement from the council reads.

“The former council offices are one of several redevelopments the council is leading to deliver as part of our assets and investments programme.

“The redevelopment of the former office must regenerate the site and deliver housing to meet local needs.”

Since the office was vacated in 2017, the building was temporarily used by Suffolk Constabulary to help train police dogs.

Another public consultation event on the site’s long-term plans will be held in the Guild Room in Hadleigh Town Hall on Wednesday, April 18, between 3pm and 8pm.