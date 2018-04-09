Plans to redevelop former Babergh council HQ in Hadleigh to be unveiled

Proposals to redevelop the former Babergh District Council headquarters in Corks Lane, Hadleigh, will be unveiled when a public consultation on the site’s future begins next week.

Residents are invited to give their views to council staff and consultants at an exhibition at the Cricket Pavilion in Friars Road, Sudbury, on Wednesday.

This drop-in event will be followed by another consultation day at the Guild Room in Hadleigh Town Hall on April 18. Both will run from 3pm to 8pm.

Nick Ridley, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for assets and investment, said: “The former offices in Corks Lane are in a wonderful location, between the cricket field and the River Brett and overlooking a main road into the town – we know just how important this site is to Hadleigh.

“That’s why we’re determined to get future plans for it right, and these events are a chance for everyone in Hadleigh to see just how we’re doing that.

“Everyone is welcome to drop in, put their questions to us and find out what the next stages are for this building.”