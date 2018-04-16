Plans for 26 new homes in Great Yeldham rejected

Plans to build 26 homes in Great Yeldham have been refused.

Outline planning permission to demolish and replace existing industrial buildings with housing in Woodpecker Court was sought by Arboretum Partners at the end of last year.

An initial proposal was put forward to establish whether planning permission would be granted.

Of the 26 homes earmarked for the site, 10 were proposed to be made affordable.

A report submitted by an officer on behalf of Braintree District Council highlighted that, because the land is located in the countryside, development would be “strictly controlled”.

Concerns were raised over the site’s inadequacy to integrate into the countryside setting.

The report read: “A development of this scale would be completely at odds with the character of the immediate locality and impact upon the amenity afforded to the countryside.”

Limited infrastructure was also a concern as the development would be disconnected from the village and is not considered in reasonable walking distance.

Reliance on travel by car was also highlighted, due to the limited bus service in the evenings.

Great Yeldham Parish Council had objected to the plans, citing concerns over its sustainability.

It highlighted issues over infrastructure, which it stated would be hard-pushed to provide for the additional homes.

The village GP surgery is oversubscribed and “not fit for purpose”, according to the parish council, with further services due to be relocated to a central facility in Sible Hedingham.

Primary school places are also at full capacity, with concerns raised by parents who want the option of their children attending the village school.

Objections were also made over plans to demolish Hill House, a 17th century building which is considered a historic asset.